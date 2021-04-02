The books are back, so prepare the reading glasses and LED reading lights because the Porterville Public Library debuted its new Library in the Park/Grab’n’Go Books program on Thursday morning at Centennial Park.
The Library in the Park features a range of book choices that are available to take home to those who sign up for one of 16 designated 15-minute time slots. Each time slot is open to a single household and can be booked at http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/Library/. While Thursday was the debut morning for the program, the library plans to host the grab’n’go event every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The grab’n’go program allows a single household to browse a selection of books spread out across five separate tables. Each table is loosely categorized by the appropriate genre such as adult fiction, children’s and young adult.
Porterville Library Supervisor Anthony Arellano explained library staff have kept the books that are available to take home in quarantine for at least two weeks. If a book is touched but not chosen to be taken home, it's placed into a box underneath each table, and library staff working at the event replenish the books as needed.
“We are doing everything we can to set it up safely for the public and people can sign up online through our website,” said Arellano.
In order to keep the event as safe as possible, on-site library staff wear gloves when welcoming the public and handling the books, the Library in the Park is held outdoors, masks are required and hand sanitizer is available for use. The grab’n’go event features no book limits which allows the public to take as many books home as they’d like. No library card is needed to participate, and there are no late fees or returns dates.
“They may return books when we have a library facility,” said Arellano. “It is borrowing only. We are not accepting any donations at this time, we are not accepting the return of library materials at this time. This is just a way to get books out into the hands of the public.”
While there has been no official count on the amount of books the Porterville Public Library has in storage, Arellano says there has to be at least 1,000 boxes full of books.
On Thursday morning, 3-year-old Savannah Rodriguez and her mom Dominique Gonzales were the first to visit the library’s new program and said it felt amazing to be the first ones to be able to experience the Library in the Park. By the time their visit was over, Savannah had picked out a big stack of books to take home and read, but she said her favorite was the one she picked about trains.
While the library plans to host the event three times a week there's possible room for expansion of the program, if the response of the public determines the need for growth.
“If there is a positive response from the public and demand for different times or different days then we will see how we can accommodate that,” said Arellano.
Ultimately, to the Porterville Public Library staff, Thursday’s debut event was about getting books back out to the public and into the hands of the ones who have been missing their library the most.
“This is what we love to do,” said Arellano. “We have been anxious. I know members of the public have been out there waiting and wanting for something to happen. This is what we want to do, so we are really glad that this has been approved and that we are able to provide this service. The books were meant to be used by the public. They don’t do anyone any good sitting in a box in storage, so we want to get them out and get them in use. People are welcome to share the books with family and friends as long as they do so safely.”
The library has also announced its newest electronic resources for the public, one of them launching just Thursday morning. Flipster allows for access to free downloadable magazines, and Hoopla gives access to free downloadable movies, TV, ebooks, audiobooks, comics (graphic novels) and music.
To learn more about the library’s newest electronic resources or to schedule an appointment to visit the Library in the Park, visit the library’s website at www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/Library/or follow the library on Facebook.
VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB
The deadline to sign up for the Porterville Library's virtual book club is today. The book selected for the first virtual meeting is The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes.
The first virtual meeting will be held at 1 p.m. May 6. Meetings will be held the first Thursday of each month. To sign up visit https://forms.gle/NiVmFfqGtYv5GeVY8