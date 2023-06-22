Seven motorists were cited and 1 vehicle was impounded at a DUI checkpoint on Friday.
The DUI checkpoint was held at the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Indiana Street from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
All seven drivers were cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed. A total of 312 vehicles were contacted at the checkpoint. No DUI arrests were made.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.
The Porterville Police Department will conduct additional checkpoints in the coming months.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.