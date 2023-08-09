Six motorists were cited and 1 vehicle was towed at a DUI checkpoint on Friday. One person was arrested due to an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. The DUI checkpoint was held on Olive Avenue near Jaye Street from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
All six drivers were cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed. A total of 340 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. No DUI arrests were made.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.
The Porterville Police Department will conduct additional checkpoints in the coming months.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.