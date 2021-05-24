Once again, restrictions that began on Friday have been put in place that prohibit campfires on Sequoia National Forest land below 5,000 feet.
No campfires, welding or smoking will be allowed on SNF land below 5,000 feet until November 30. This includes developed and non-developed campsites.
Campfires will only be allowed above 5,000 feet in developed campgrounds managed by SNF or California Land Management. The order can be viewed at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/sequoia/notices/....
SNF is continuing to experience tree mortality, affecting approximately 600,000 acres of forest land. “These conditions coupled with low precipitation resulted in a heavy fuel load,” said SNF supervisor Teresa Benson. “The restrictions are deemed necessary to protect public safety and prevent human-caused wildfires.”
The following restrictions are in effect through November 30:
No Campfires below 5,000 feet and those with a valid California Campfire Permit aren't exempt from the prohibitions. Portable stoves with a shut-off valve that uses pressurized gas, liquid fuel, or propane are allowed with a valid California campfire permit. Free campfire permits are available at www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/campfire-safety/.
No Smoking is permitted, except within an enclosed vehicle. No motorized vehicles are allowed off of designated Forest Service roads or trails. No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame is allowed.
Fireworks, exploding targets, tracer rounds, and other similar ammunition or devices aren't allowed in SNF and Giant Sequoia National Monument at any time. This includes sparklers or safe and sane fireworks.
To learn more, visit www.preventwildfireca.org/one-less-spark-one-less-wildfire. For additional information regarding fire restrictions, contact your a Ranger Station Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email SM.FS.SequoiaNF@usda.gov for current information:
Kern River Ranger District 760-549-9533; Western Divide Ranger District 559-920-0460; Hume Lake Ranger District 559-791-5758; Supervisor’s Office 559-784-1500.
People can stay up-to-date as SNF prepares to resume in-person services by visiting www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia, Facebook @SequoiaNF, or Twitter Sequoia Forest.