Effective Wednesday, Sequoia National Forest Fire officials will raise campfire restrictions due to extreme fire danger. The increased restrictions prohibit the use of campfires in the forest, including developed and non-developed campsites. Current and forecasted weather, coupled with dry conditions, have created substantial, hazardous fire potential. These conditions are anticipated to continue as drought conditions persist.
The restrictions are deemed necessary to protect public safety and prevent human-caused wildfires. Forest officials consider current and predicted weather, fuel conditions, fire activity levels, and available resources before implementing fire restrictions.
June 30 through November 30, 2021, the following restrictions are in effect:
No Campfires will be allowed on Forest Service Land. Visitors with a valid California Campfire Permit may use a portable stove or lantern that uses gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel, with a shut-off valve, in an area at least three feet from any flammable materials. Free campfire permits are available at www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/campfire-safety/.
Fireworks, exploding targets, tracer rounds, and other incendiary ammunition or devices aren't allowed in the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument at any time. This includes sparklers or safe and sane fireworks.
Fire restriction violation is punishable by a fine of no more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization or incarceration for not more than six months, or both.
Check current conditions by visiting www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia, emailing SM.FS.SequoiaNF@usda.gov, or calling
Western Divide Ranger District visitor’s center in Springville Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., (559) 539-2607 or the forest headquarters in Porterville, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, (559) 784-1500.