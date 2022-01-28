The effect COVID-19 — and now omicron — is having for going on two years now has been demonstrated by the fact the Buck Shaffer Spectacular has had to be canceled for the second straight year.
The event, traditionally held on the last weekend of February, wasn't held in 2021 and won't be held this year.
Richard Eckhoff, who has spearheaded the event for years, said those involved in putting on the event decided it again couldn't be held this year. “We decided it's not going to happen,” Eckhoff said.
So it's planned for the 59th edition of the event to be held in 2023.
“We thought it was going to be good this year, then came omicron,” Eckhoff said. “We're looking to next year.”
Eckhoff said it would just be too difficult logistically to hold the event, including meeting the state guideline for indoor events with attendance of 500 or more that everyone in attendance must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. But just as big of a concern is the large number of people who would be backstage which can be as many as 100 to 150 at times during the show.
Legendary Porterville Panther Band Director Buck Shaffer began the event as a way to raise funds for Southern California's City of Hope, one of the world's top cancer treatment and research hospitals.
The event was originally known as the City of Hope Spectacular. In recent years the event has benefitted local charities, including Valley Adult Day Services. The event was renamed the Buck Shaffer Spectacular and appropriately has been held every year at the Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium.
The event has featured a variety of acts performed by those in the community throughout the years.
Eckhoff also serves as the board chairman for Valley Adult Day Services located in the former Porterville Veterans Hall on Oak Avenue. The organization provides extensive services and resources for the elderly, disabled and those who care for them.
Shaffer began the event as a way for those in the community to display their talents on a big stage and for many for the first time. Eckhoff said those putting on the event want to bring it back to the roots of how it started under Shaffer for the planned return in 2023.
“We'll keep trying to keep this thing rolling,” Eckhoff said, adding the plan is to “stay with the concent of what Buck was looking for.”
Shaffer patterned the show after the Ed Sullivan Show in which a number of acts were featured during one show one right after the other. “Fast on, fast off,” Eckhoff said.
Eckhoff admitted the spectacular needs more variety in the acts that are presented. “It hasn't had as much variety lately,” he said. “We're trying to figure out how to bring the variety back into it.”
That includes more vocal and instrumental acts, Eckhoff said.
When Shaffer began the spectacular he didn't even hold auditions, although he did eventually begin holding auditions. But when he first started the show he just went through the community to find the acts for the show.
Eckhoff said while auditions could still be held those organizing the show may go back to what Shaffer did and search for acts throughout the community. He added an emphasis has always been placed on youth as about 90-95 percent those performing in the show have been youth.
And Eckhoff said those organizing the show will have a contingency plan for 2023 if COVID is still having an impact to deal with if state guidelines similar to now are still in effect.
He added another possibility for the show is to have a featured performer which the spectacular has had in the past. One of the featured performers in the spectacular in the past has been Jack Imel from the Lawrence Welk Show who made the spectacular his last performance.
And there have been a number of local performers in the spectacular who have gone on to perform professionally. “There's quite a few people who have gone on,” Eckhoff said.