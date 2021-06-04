No Arrests During a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Porterville
Porterville, Calif. – No arrests were made arrest while conducting a DUI/Driver’s license checkpoint on May 28, 2021. However, one person received a notice to appear in court due to a misdemeanor warrant. Four motorists were issued a citation for driving while unlicensed and one passenger received a citation for possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
The checkpoint was held on the 400 block of West Olive Avenue from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. A total of 337 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.
Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
The Porterville Police Department will hold additional DUI/Driver’s License checkpoints in the coming weeks.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.