Porterville Police Officers made no arrests while conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday.
The checkpoint was held on Newcomb Street south of Henderson Avenue within the City of Porterville from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. A total of 162 vehicles came through the checkpoint. Four motorists were issued citations for driving while unlicensed.
Checkpoint locations are selectedbased on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints isn't to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.