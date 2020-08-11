Porterville Police Officers made no arrests while conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday.
The checkpoint was held near the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Newcomb Street from 8:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. A total of 186 vehicles came through the checkpoint. Three motorists were issued citations for driving while unlicensed and one driver was issued a citation for possessing an open container of alcohol.
Checkpoint locations are selectedbased on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints isn't to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.