Nine Harmony Magnet Academy students have received national recognition from the College Board.
The Harmony students received academic honors from the College Board National Recognition programs. The Harmony students earned the honors by excelling on College Board tests and schoolwork, which colleges use to identify academically competitive underrepresented students.
Students who may be eligible have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
“We are thrilled that our students have been selected for this national recognition,” Harmony stated. “Their determination and hard work have surly paid off. We salute them all!”
62,000 students were recognized across the nation. Harmony students honored were: Abraham Lopez,
Arturo Vargas, Caitlin Plumlee, Daniela Ramos, Elijah Garcia, Emilio Valencia, Gabriel Camarena, Luke Suorsa and Victor Medina.