Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced on Thursday the governor couldn't sign a United Farm Workers-supported bill designed to make it easier for farmworkers to vote to unionize in its current form, the Fresno Bee reported.
The governor's office did say the governor is open to negotiations and added the governor has proposed his own legislation.
The governor's announcement came on Thursday, a day before Friday in which a month long UFW-organized march was scheduled to descend on the capital in Sacramento. The march, “March for the Governor's Signature,” began at the historic 40 acres in Delano and has proceeded north to Sacramento ever since.
The march is being held in support of Assembly Bill 2183, the Agriculture Labor Relations Voting Choice Act.
As it stands now under the state's Agriculture Labor Relations Act, farmworkers vote in union elections by an in-person secret ballot conducted on a grower's property.
AB 2183 would allow farmworkers to vote by main in union elections. The bill would also allow farmworkers to participate in a more traditional polling-place type of election when deciding to unionize. The bill would also allow farmworkers to drop off a ballot to the Agricultural Labor Relations Board office.
Other non-agricultural unions covered by the National Labor Relations Act on the federal level — not including farmworkers and domestic workers —have alternative voting options in an union election.
The agricultural industry and grower associations oppose the bill, stating it actually undermines the process already in place which allows farmworkers to vote in secret and without intimidation and those against the bill refer to it as a “card check” bill.
But advocates of the bill say it's not a card check bill, it allows farmworkers to vote in secret and it's actually now under the current process that farmworkers feel intimidated. They say farmworkers should simply have the right to vote to unionize in the same way as those who vote in any election.
In a statement released to the Fresno Bee, Newsom's office stated the governor wants to sign legislation that expands the chance for farmworkers to be represented and he supports changing the state law to make it easier for farmworkers to organize.
But the governor's office also stated the governor can't support an untested mail-in election process that lacks provisions to make sure elections are done properly based on the belief the government can't enforce the current law.
The state's last three governors, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Brown and Newsom last year have all vetoed similar bills that would have made it easier for farmworkers to unionize.
Newsom's office said in Thursday its goal is to establish fair elections that require employers to abide by rules that guarantee union access. The Governor has proposed if employers don't abide by the rules set, they would be subject to card-check elections.
But the governor's office didn't provide any more details on exactly what it has proposed. It did say the governor is open to an agreement on legislation the governor has proposed.
In response to the statement from Newsom's office on Thursday, UFW president Teresa Romero tweeted on Friday morning:
“Yes, he can.
“Si, se puede
“We will keep marching until he does,” referring to Newsom signing a bill into law.