Ever since he became governor, Gavin Newsom said he intended to end the “water wars,” the fight for water in the state constantly plagued by litigation.
On Tuesday, Newsom announced a plan that he hopes will eventually accomplish that. As Environmental Protection Agency Secretary of the State Jared Blumenfeld told the Sacramento Bee, “We have to end these water wars.”
Newsom’s administration unveiled a $2.6 billion plan being called an “environmental peace treaty” that it hopes will oversee how water is allocated from rivers in Central Valley’s rivers that simply can't meet the dueling demands of agriculture and environmentalists. The deal calls for farms and municipalities to give up billions of gallons of water while also helping to fund the restoration of troubled fish habitats.
All along Newsom has called for a compromise between environmentalists and the Ag industry. He has tried to end the water wars by trying to persuade local water agencies into entering voluntary agreements when it comes to how much water they use. The plan announced by the Newsom administration effectively calls for what could be considered “mandatory, voluntary” agreements as Newsom again is saying there will be consequences for those who don't enter into “voluntary” agreements.
The plan is a 34-page memorandum of understanding in which many — but not all water agencies have signed onto.
And the state said it will still take some time — about two years — for the plan to be implemented.
Many of the state's biggest water agencies who receive water from the Central Valley's rivers have signed onto the agreement, including agencies that supply water for the Sacramento Valley, the city of Sacramento and its suburbs and most urban Southern California water uses.
The biggest water agency in the Valley, the Westlands Water District which supplies much of the water for the norther San Joaquin Valley has also signed onto the plan.
The plan is basically a compromise that leaves more water in the rivers, but not as much as environmentalists want to improve decreasing populations of salmon, steelhead and other fish.
But there are also water agencies who haven't signed onto the plan, including those in the Valley. Along with the city of San Francisco, water districts who serve the areas of Turlock and Modesto also haven't signed onto the plan.
They are among districts who have been critical of having to give up water in Newsom's attempt to compromise. Newsom has built on the effort to compromise that first began at the end of the term of his predecessor, Jerry Brown.
As part of that plan Newsom has basically stated those who don't sign onto the plan risk having control of their water allocations taken by the state. He said last fall those who wouldn't enter into “voluntary” agreements would risk the State Water Resources Control Board taking more of their water than what voluntary agreements would call for.
State officials repeated that stance on Tuesday, saying the state water board could take even more water from water agencies that don't give up what's considered their fair share of more water for fish. And Blumenfeld told the Sacramento Bee the state is ready to enforce the “voluntary” agreements, stating they expect some water agencies not to comply. He added agencies that don't sign onto the plan place an unfair burden on agencies who have.
Blumenfeld also told the Bee the terms of the plan aren't negotiable.
Environmentalists have balked at voluntary agreements saying they give local water agencies too much discretion and in the end not enough water would be left to protect fish. But in effect if agencies don't abide by the plan, the state would do what environmentalists are calling for and that's to have farms and cities leave more water in rivers.
Doug Obegi, a lawyer with the National Resources Defense Council, told the Sacramento Bee the plan would still leave less than half of what's needed in rivers and added the plan isn't going to stop litigation.
Newsom's plan isn't a legally binding document but state officials do say it's a plan that provides parameters for it to be enforced.
The plan details how its $2.6 billion will be budgeted and how much water would be left in rivers that flow into the San Joaquin Delta River, which is the main source of water in the state's system.
The plan would call for farmers and cities to leave up to 824,000 additional acre-feet of water in rivers that flow into the Delta during part of the year. State and federal funds will be used to pay for the plan.
The plan is designed to restore 30,000 acres of habitat. The plan also calls for some farmers to be reimbursed for not planting.
But the reality is the plan would also lead to farmers having to plow under, fallow, and not use their land.
And any plan that would give the state more control in any way will have opposition. As an example State Senator Melissa Hurtado has taken the position the State Water Resources Control Board has been so ineffective in managing the state's water she has introduced legislation calling for the board to be disbanded and to be replaced by a commission of representatives from water agencies throughout the state along with members of the Assembly and Senate.