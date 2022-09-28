Flanked by joyous farmworker advocates, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law those who supported say will make it easier for farmworkers to unionize.
Newsom signed the United Farm Workers sponsored Assembly Bill 2183 into law on Wednesday. He signed the bill into law while joining labor leaders at a United Farm Workers vigil in front of the State Capitol in Sacramento. He then handed a copy of the bill to Xochitl, a farmworker from Delano.
As a result of Newsom signing the bill into law, farmworkers will now be able to vote to unionize by mail. The bill also allows farmworkers to vote to unionize at a polling place of their choosing.
Previously, farmworker elections to unionize were required to be held on growers property. This policy amounted to farmworkers being intimidated when trying to vote to unionize, many advocates of the bill signed into law have stated.
Newsom signed the bill into law after previous attempts to pass similar legislation were vetoed by three California governors, including Newsom. Governors Jerry Brown and Arnold Schwarzenegger vetoed legislation and Newsom vetoed similar legislation last year.
Newsom also indicated he could veto the legislation this year or at least indicated earlier this month he couldn't sign the bill in its current form. But he eventually decided to sign the bill on Wednesday. Newsom had until midnight Friday to sign the bill, the deadline for him to sign all bills on his desk he has yet to sign that were passed by the State Legislature.
Newsom had also been pressured by Democrats, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to sign the bill. It was reported Newsom was unhappy with Biden's pressure to sign the bill.
The UFW also held a 335-mile march throughout August that began at the historic 40 acres in Delano and ended at the State Capitol in support of the bill
“California’s farmworkers are the lifeblood of our state, and they have the fundamental right to unionize and advocate for themselves in the workplace,” said Newsom in a press release from the Governor's office. “Our state has been defined by the heroic activism of farmworkers, championed by American icons like Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta, and Larry Itliong. California is proud to stand with the next generation of leaders carrying on this movement.”
The press release stated the bill sponsored by Assemblyman Mark Stone, D-Monterey Bay, along with allowing for mail-in ballots, authorizes cards used in elections be submitted to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board.
The press release stated the signing of the bill was the result of a supplemental agreement between the Newsom administration, UFW and the California Labor Federation. Newsom's office stated the bill includes a cap on the number of card-check petitions over the next five years and adequately protects worker confidentiality.
Newsom's office said the governor, UFW and CLF agreed in a letter on clarifying language to be passed during next year’s legislative session to address Newsom’s concerns about implementation and voting integrity.
The main sticking point over the bill was whether growers would be notified about an upcoming election. The UFW stated this would allow for intimidation. Newsom had said not notifying growers about an upcoming election would violate national labor standards.
The agricultural industry and growers staunchly opposed the bill.
“Si, se puede,” UFW posted on Twitter after Newsom signed the bill.