In his press conference on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said he's sending three coronavirus strike teams and $52 million in federal funds to the Central Valley to help the area battle COVID-19.
Newsom recently announced strike teams from various agencies to better enforce state mandates when it comes to battling COVID-19. On Monday he announced like he did in Imperial County, he was sending three “strike teams” from Health and Human Services, OSHA along with state emergency services personnel to the Central Valley, including Tulare County.
Newsom said the funding would be used to help bolster testing in the Valley, including Tulare County, and to pay for more supplies and addition support for the region's medical system.