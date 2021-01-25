Governor Gavin Newsom has just lifted the stay-at-home order for the entire state.
That means Tulare County is immediately allowed to return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. That means while restaurants aren't allowed to provide indoor dining, they can again offer outdoor dining. Business such as barbershops and hair salons can also open with restrictions.
The state had set a requirement regions in California, including the San Joaquin Valley, must have a projected ICU availability of at least 15 percent in four weeks. The stay-at-home order had previously been lifted in the Sacramento region.
When the stay-at-home order was lifted in the Sacramento region, it was done on short notice, catching many officials and businesses in the region off guard.