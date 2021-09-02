With less than two weeks to go until recall election day, it appears the pendulum has swung back at least slightly in favor of Governor Gavin Newsom.
Election day in the state for the recall is September 14 and voters are already submitted their mail-in ballots. Polls during the summer showed a neck and neck race when it came to if Newsom would be recalled.
But two recent polls now show Newsom receiving more support. One of those polls had previously suggested the recall could succeed. The other poll was conducted by a pollster who predicted Donald Trump would win the 2016 Presidential election.
In that poll, pollster Robert Cahaly, who predicted Trump's win, stated Newsom has a “significant lead.” The Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group poll conducted by Cahaly shows likely voters leaning in Newsom's favor.
There are two questions on the ballot, the first should Newsom be recalled. If a majority, more than 50 percent, vote yes then Newsom would be recalled and the state would have a new governor in October.
The second question would select the next governor in which voters would vote for one of 46 candidates on the ballot. The candidate with the most votes — and a majority or more than 50 percent isn't needed, just a plurality — would become governor.
The Trafalgar Group poll surveyed 1,088 voters between August 26 and 29 with a three percent margin of error. Fifty-two percent of likely voters said they wanted Newsom to stay in office while 44.4 percent said they wanted to recall him.
Forty-eight percent of the respondents were Democrats and 26 percent werer Republican.
In the event the recall succeeds, Cahaly's poll showed conservative radio host Larry Elder would be the overwhelming winner, but with far less votes than votes that would be cast for the recall.
The Trafalgar poll has Elder at 29.2 percent when likely voters were asked who they would support to replace Newsom.
Another recent poll, SurveyUSA conducted for the San Diego-Union Tribune, KGTV 10News in San Diego and KABC-TV in Los Angeles, had similar results. The poll found 51 percent supported Newsom staying in office while 43 percent would vote in favor of the recall.
The SurveyUSA poll was done a month after SurveyUSA had done a poll in which more than half of likely voters said they would vote for the recall.
There's sentiment Newsom's ads attacking Elder personally for his stance on COVID-19 could be working. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased and the Newsom ads essentially state Elder would stop efforts to deal with the surge. While Elder said he has been vaccinated and believes in vaccines Elder has also said he would repeal mask and vaccine mandates.
Last month at a rally in Fresno, Elder said about mask and vaccine mandates they would be repealed “before I have my first cup of tea.”
SurveyUSA also admitted in its previous poll it may have inaccurately identified some respondents who opposed the recall as unlikely voters.
If the recall succeeded, SurveyUSA also showed similar support for Elder as the Trafalgar poll. The poll showed Elder at 27 percent while no other candidate was in double digits.
SurveyUSA's poll surveyed 1,250 people. There were 1,046 in the poll who showed they were registered to vote and 816 said they had already voted or planned to do so before September 14.
The two most recent surveys show more support for Newsom, but still other surveys conducted have indicated the recall could be a tight race.
In the SurveyUSA poll 61 percent say they plan to vote for a candidate to replace Newsom regardless of whether they vote yes or no on question 1 while 28 percent say they won't vote for a candidate.
Newsom and Democrats have taken the curious position to some to advise voters to leave the second question blank and not vote for a candidate. But there's the thinking any kind of support for replacing Newsom — even if it's a vote for a Democratic candidate — could cause ill will toward Democrats against the recall.
It should be noted no matter what voters do with question 2 — leave it blank or even write in Newsom who can't run as a candidate — their vote on question 1 will still count.