California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a plan on Monday that’s “a maor initiative to surge California’s health care workforce.”
The state will seek additional health care staff to assist with the projected surge in coronavirus patients this week in the health care worker surge plan. Newsom is asking professionals to register at HealthCorps.ca.gov.
There will also be an effort to have health professionals who have retired in the last five years to become licensed or re-licensed. The change in licensing requirements is set to last through June 30.
Newsom said the state should be able to provide enough medial resources such as hospital beds and medical personnel or the next few weeks. But he said that depends on finding more health care workers.
He said there are 37,000 potential health workers in the state who are available to help deal with the coronavirus. Health workers asked to sign up include:
Physicians, including medical students; pharmacists; dentists; nurse practitioners; physician assistants; nurses, including nursing students; behavorial health professionals; respiratory therapists; emergency medical personnel; medical assistants; and emergency medical technicians.
“If you’re a nursing school student, a medical school student, we need you,” Newsom said. “If you’ve just retired in the last few years, we need you.”
Newsom asked people who know anyone who might be willing to sign up to give their name — and be compensated for doing so. Newsom stressed this is just a temporary situation and health workers shouldn’t expect this to be the status quo.
The health care worker surge program is being paid by a number a state and federal sources, including FEMA.
As of Monday Newsom said there are 1,432 hospitalizations in the state due to the coronavirus with 597 ICU beds in use. The California Public Department of Health projects at least an additional 50,000 beds will be needed by mid-May.
Newsom said the delay in getting test results back for the coronavirus is frustrating. He added ther’s a shortage in swabs, calling it the “principal limiting factor” for getting tests done.
“The number of pending tests out there is extraordinarily frustrating because of the delay in getting that information back into the system, into the patient’s inbox,” he said. “Tens of thousands of tests have been conducted, but we do not have the results yet.”
As far as sites that can be used for medical treatment, there are many options, including stadiums, such as the Los Angeles Coliseum. Other sites could include places such as the Porterville Developmental Center and the Porterville Fairgrounds. The National Guard could also be used for such tasks as placing beds at makeshift hospitals.