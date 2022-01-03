Ringing in the new year was a little sweeter on the fourth floor of Sierra View Medical Center as the first baby of 2022 was celebrated. Arturo Carillo and Maria Ambriz of Porterville are the proud parents of the precious “New Year’s Baby,” Sugeiry, who was named with a special family name.
The first baby of 2022 was delivered Saturday morning at 2:20 a.m, January 1, in SVMC’s Maternal Child Health Department. Baby Sugeiry weighed in at 7-pounds and 13 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. This baby girl came into the world before her original due date of January 9.
There's no denying 2021 has been a difficult year, but when stepping into the postpartum room of the "New Year's Baby" at SVMC, that was certainly not the focus.
A backdrop of trees and snow dusted mountains that could be seen from the room, with the sun shining brightly on the cold winter day, the birth of Sugeiry on January 1, 2022, marked a new beginning for Maria’s family, as she held her baby and smiled her warm and proud smile.
The Maternal Child Health Department presented a bright New Year’s themed gift basket to the parents and the hospital presented the parents with a second gift basket filled with newborn swaddles, burp cloths, a nursing and car seat cover, a soft blanket, an on-the-go changing pad, and a little something for both parents: a SVMC travel water bottle and mug, lip balms, and first aid kits.
The first baby born of the year is always exciting at the SVMC birth center and a tradition to celebrate and announce to the community. After celebrating a new year filled with hope, the parents were excited to take their healthy and happy brand-new baby home on January 2, Sunday and introduce her to their eagerly awaiting family, especially their first-born and 6-year-old big sister, Dulce.