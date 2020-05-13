Democrats have proposed another stimulus package which includes “hazard pay” for critical workers.
Democrats unveiled the $3 trillion stimulus package on Tuesday which they are calling the Heroes Act.
The package includes $1 trillion for states and cities to provide “hazard pay” for critical workers. Much of the $1 trillion would be used to help states, cities and tribal governments to help avoid layoffs of essential employees such as health care professionals, law enforcement and firefighters.
This portion of the proposed legislation is clearly in response to Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion states could declare bankruptcy as opposed to a “bailout” that provides more deficit spending to help states pay critical workers.
Of the $1 trillion, $375 billion would go to smaller and rural areas that were largely left out of funding from earlier stimulus packages to help their local governments compensate critical workers.
The legislation also calls for $200 billion in “hazard pay” for crirtical workers on the frontlines.
The package also includes another $1,200 payment for individuals and an increase up $6,000 for households. There’s also $175 billion in housing assistance to help those pay rent and mortgages and $75 billion for COVID-19 testing.
The package also includes the continuation of an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits above what’s normal. There’s also $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service.
In addition, there’s $100 billion for hospitals and health care providers to cover additional costs, which includes help for hospitals serving low income communities.
And there’s $600 million to help local police departments to pay for salaries and equipment.
The package also includes $16.5 billion in direct payments to agricultural producers.. A direct dairy program is included to prevent milk from being dump and instead for it to go to the food insecure.
There’s also $100 million to assist those who grow more specialized crops who have been impacted by COVID-19. Another $50 million would be used to help farmers and ranchers who are just starting out and struggling.
Another $28 million is set aside to be distributed to states for their programs that help those struggling in the agriculture industry. There’s also $25 million for a farm to food bank program.
In addition $1.5 billion is set aside to help provide low income households with a drinking water and wastewater assistance/affordability program to help struggling households pay for essential water and wastewater service. The funding would also be used to help local water agencies who are losing revenue. The package also calls for provisions to ensure every American has access to water.
The House could vote on the stimulus package as soon as Friday. But the Senate isn’t expected to vote on the package until after Memorial Day.