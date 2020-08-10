A new library for Springville, a renovated fire station for Terra Bella and beginning work on a new Tulare County Sheriff's substation in Porterville will be on the agenda at the next Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The local projects to be discussed are part of the county's Capital Improvement Plan for 2020-2021. The item is the last item on the board's agenda, which will have a busy agenda on Tuesday.
The board will consider the Capital Improvement Plan for 2020-2021 as well as a long-term Capital Improvement Plan through 2024-2025.
The plan calls for a new Porterville Sheriff's substation to be placed near the South County Detention Facility. The state report states the current Sheriff's substation located adjacent to the vacant, former courthouse on Morton is inadequate in “size, functionality and location.”
Total cost of the new substation would be $2 million and the plan calls for $225,000 for the project to be spent in 2020-2021. The plan for the new substation is contingent on funding from the Tule River Tribe for law enforcement services and the expansion of the Eagle Mountain Casino to its new location in Porterville.
Plans are also underway for the renovation of the Terra Bella Fire Station. Cost of the project will be $1.7 million.
Final plans are expected to be submitted to the Board for approval to bid in December with construction to begin in February, 2021.
Tulare County currently leases space for the Springville library, but doesn't pay rent. But the staff reports the space isn't ideal and the owner of the property plans to begin charging the county rent.
The plan for calls for a new site where a new library in Springville would be constructed in 2020-2021at a cost of $1.25 million.
Tulare County's District Attorney and Public Defender are also relocating to a new leased facility, the Cornerstone building at the corner of Olive and Main.
The plan calls for $935,000 to be spent in 2020-2021 on furniture, installation of network cabling and other related IT costs for the building.
A review of 2019-2020 projects will also be presented, which included the South County Detention Facility, which was completed on June 28, 2019. Cost for the 510-bed jail was $72 million in which $60 million came from State Assembly Bill 900.
Also include in the 2020-2021 plan is an additional $20,000 to cover any outstanding project costs or fees for the facility.
The plan calls for $3.5 million to be drawn from the county's Millennium bond program to help pay for the projects.