New dates have been scheduled for FEMA Mobile Disaster Resource Centers to be available in Springville and Lindsay.
Mobile centers will be both Springville School and the Lindsay Senior Center, 911 N. Parkside, from May 25-27.
Mobile Disaster Resource Centers provide information and technical assistance regarding resources and programs available to residents impacted by the flooding. Services include:
Guidance applying for disaster assistance; checking on FEMA application status; housing and rental assistance: and Small Business Administration information and resources.
Residents in need of FEMA assistance have until June 5 to file their claim. Residents have four ways to connect to services:
FEMA Mobile Disaster Resource Centers; www.disasterassistance.gov; download the FEMA app; or call 800-621-3362.
For more information on local resources visit tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/ or call the flood hotline, 559-802-9791.