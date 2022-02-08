The Forest Service has selected Rocky Mountain Management Company as the new recreation concessionaire for the Sequoia National Forest.
The concession sites are in the Hume Lake, Western Divide, and Kern River Ranger Districts. The concessionaire will manage 58 facilities and includes 4 recreation sites adjacent to Isabella Lake, 32 single-family campgrounds, 13 group campgrounds, 5 cabins, 8 day-use sites, and 3 boat ramps. Previously, California Land Management was the concessionaire for more than 20-years.
The permit term will be valid for up to 10 years, with an option to extend the term for up to an additional 5 years at the sole discretion of the Forest Supervisor. Six of the 58 sites were previously operated and maintained by the Sequoia National Forest and include Auxiliary Dam Recreation Site, camping and day-use; Old Isabella Recreation Site, camping, day use, and boat launch; South Fork Recreation Site, camping, day use, and boat launch; Camp 9 Recreation Site, camping, day use, boat launch; and Black Gulch South Group Campground and Lower Peppermint Campground.
Rising costs for salaries, supplies, and services such as trash removal and toilet pumping required modest fee increases to ensure safe and clean recreational facilities, the forest service stated. Concessionaire services include water systems, trash removal contracts, waste control and removal, signage, educational programs, hazard tree removal, safety, fire safety, fee collection, reservation management, resource protection, 24/7 campground management, day-use management, uniforms of campground employees and resource protection.
The concessionaire will continue the tradition of honoring the America the Beautiful Passes. Passes may be obtained in person at federal recreation sites that charge entrance or standard amenity fees.
The Forest Service will no longer sell the Southern Sierra Pass, but a new pass is now available for $60. The new pass will be available by visiting a Rocky Mountain Management Company campground host on the Kern River Ranger District. Southern Sierra Passes already sold by the Forest Service will be honored by the concessionaire until they expire.
Rocky Mountain Management Co., provides various visitor services in several National Forests across the country, including Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Pike & San Isabel National Forest, San Juan National Forest, Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
The competitive process for the contract was initiated in April 202. A committee evaluation panel of Forest Service and technical specialists outside of the agency performed a comprehensive analysis of the proposals and selected the best responsive proposal based on factors identified in the prospectus, the forest service stated. For more information about contracts with the Forest Service, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/contracts-commercial-permits/how-to-contract-with-forest-service.
For information on the Sequoia National Forest, visit ttps://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia/ or Facebook @SequoiaNF.