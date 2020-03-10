The new City Manager for Lindsay will be joining his first City Council meeting as a city employee tonight, and he has already shared his excitement to get started.
Joe Tanner was appointed to the position at the last meeting of the Lindsay City Council, and has a signed a three-year contract for the position. Tonight’s meeting will allow him to get a feel for how each meeting is ran and is host to a short agenda.
The meeting will open with public comment. This is the time in which the public is encouraged to address the Council on any matters under its jurisdiction, whether they’re listed on the agenda or not. Speakers are asked to fill out a speaker card and hand it to the City Clerk before stepping to the podium for their allotted three minutes. The total time for the public comment period should not exceed 30 minutes.
Once the public comment period has been closed, the Council will move into its routine reports. These reports will include updates on any events, activities or meetings each member of the Council has attended since their prior meeting.
Following the conclusion of Council’s reports, Tanner will give his first update as City Manager. This update will include the current status of city utilities and any upcoming events planned within the city’s limits.
Tonight’s consent calendar sits at six items. The Council can approve all of the items in one motion, unless an item is requested to be pulled for further discussion. The consent calendar items are as follows: Minutes from February 25 Council meeting, Warrant List for February 20 through March 3, Treasurer’s Report for February 29, Sewer Lateral Request for 1030 North Lafayette Avenue, Project No. 2019-11, also known as the Orange Avenue Change Order Approval and, Temporary Use Permit 20-04 for Lindsay Chamber of Commerce Mixer Events.
The only item listed on the agenda for Council discussion tonight is a public hearing regarding the signage for the incoming Dollar General at 120 East Hermosa Street. This public hearing was requested by Christina Hall, of Image Point Signs, for a variance to the sign regulations in order to accommodate for the placement of a freestanding sign outside of the Dollar General store. Currently, freestanding signs aren’t permitted in the Central Commercial zoning district, which the Dollar General is zoned in, unless it’s used for a shopping center. According to the definition of a shopping center, as listed in the city code, the Dollar General isn’t considered to be a shopping center.
The proposed sign would include a 20 foot tall steel tube roughly 10.5 feet in width. The sign’s display would be 5.5 feet by 10.5 feet. The property on which the Dollar General will sit is surrounded by other commercial properties including Bob’s Drive In, Bank of America, Alicia’s Beauty Salon and a Valero gas station.
The granting of a variance is at the discretionary approval of the Council. This means the Council may deny the request, approve the request as it stands, or approve the request with added conditions. City Staff is recommending the Council approve the variance to allow for the freestanding sign outside of the Dollar General store.
The City Council will be asked to request any future agenda items it would like to discuss at a future meeting, before tonight’s meeting is adjourned.
This meeting will begin at 6 p.m. tonight inside the Council Chambers at City Hall located at 251 E. Honolulu Street in Lindsay.