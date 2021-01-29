Sierra View Medical Center's new board has now taken its place for the new year.
The board of directors is comprised of new board members Liberty Lomeli, PA-C, and Dr. Bindusagar Reddy, MD, and returning board members Dr. Gaurang Pandya, MD, Dr. Ashok Behl, MD, and Dr. Kent Sorrells, PhD. Lomeli, Reddy and Pandya were elected to the board in the November general election.
Sierra View's new board met in late December in which the three elected members were sworn in and took their oath of office.
“With keeping a common mission and vision of promoting health and ensuring access to high quality healthcare services to meet the needs of the community, I believe our board is equipped to guide us into a future that continues to strengthen our efforts to provide a strong healthcare facility.” Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner said.
Joining Sierra View’s Board of Directors, representing District 1 is Reddy, who's triple-board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a local cardiologist who has been a part of the Porterville community for nearly 30 years.
“My background in medicine and business, coupled with my Bakersfield Heart Hospital Board experience, gives me a unique perspective on how to run a successful medical center while prioritizing patient care,” Reddy said. “I look forward to the opportunity to bring this knowledge and a fresh perspective to the SVMC Board.”
Also new to the board is Liberty Lomeli, who's currently a Physician’s Assistant at Family HealthCare Network and represents District 4. Liberty has deep roots in Porterville and he wants to see the hospital that's fundamental to this area continue to thrive.
“Sierra View is my hospital and as a community member and patient, I truly want the best for our hospital and the people it serves,” Liberty said. “The reason I wanted to be on the board is to make a difference and I believe I can because of my long-time experience in healthcare.”
Liberty has 30 years of experience in the industry and served in the U.S. Marines and the Navy.
Re-elected to the board is Pandya, who's representing District 2. Pandya has served on the board since 2012 and has been active in the community for more than 30 years.
Pandya volunteered for Active Military Duty after his surgery residency and relocated to Porterville and began his private General Surgery Practice in 1988.
“I am very thankful to our district residents for placing their trust in me and giving me an opportunity to serve them, so that together we can make a difference,” Pandya commented. “We have an opportunity to help steer the local health care delivery system in a direction to provide high quality local medical and surgical services so that our patients do not have to travel to get those services out of the area.”
The SVMC Board of Directors’ most recent meeting took place on January 26 and was the first opportunity the board has had to meet as a group. During this first meeting, the main topics that were presented to the board and discussed were nursing education, an update on the pandemic: the COVID-19 vaccine and testing and hospital finances.