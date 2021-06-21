Numerous fire agencies were dealing with three local foothill fires throughout the weekend, with one of them still considered far from being contained on Monday.
The Nettle Fire, Success Fire and Mountain Fire all in the Tule River Indian Reservation and Success Valley all burned over the weekend. The Nettle Fire on the Tule River Reservation near Eagle Mountain Casino was the biggest of the three. As of Monday night it was listed as having burning 1,265 acres and was 60 percent contained.
The Success Fire at at Success Valley Road and Reservation Road had burned 800 acres and was listed as 95 percent contained as of Monday. CAL FIRE reported one injury as a result of the fire and no structures were damaged.
The Nettle Fire is just east of the Success Fire. Lightning from late Thursday night was the cause of the Success Fire and Mountain Fire. The cause of the Nettle Fire is still being determined.
On Sunday, the Sequoia National Forest reported the Mountain Fire above Cow Mountain was 100 percent contained and had burned 145 acres. The fire burned 145 acres. The forest service reported crews had begun mop-up procedures on Sunday.
The fire service stated the fire was burning in an area with minimal fire history and primarily in thick mature brush/trees on steep slopes.
On Sunday the forest service reported the potential for rolling debris remained high, causing concern for embers to roll across the fire line, igniting vegetation beyond the fire’s perimeter.
The fire was discovered at about 2 a.m. Friday. It was inside the burn perimeter of the 2017 Pier Fire in the Western Divide Ranger District. The fire was one of many wildfires caused by the dry thunderstorm late Thursday night, the forest service stated.
There were five engines, six hand crews, a helicopter, a water tender and several overhead personnel who worked the fire.
Numerous agencies have been helping out with the effort to contain wildfires in Tulare County including the Tule River Fire Department, Tulare County Fire Department, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Ventura County Department and the Office of Emergency Services.