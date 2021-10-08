Porterville Unified School District superintendent Nate Nelson said he's confident the Buck Shaffer Band-A-Rama will be held again this year.
That would mean this year's Veterans Day events will take place again as close to normal as possible on November 11. The Veterans Day Parade will again be held with adjustments to make it as safe as possible and will begin at 10 a.m.
The the Band-A-Rama should follow at about 2 p.m. at Rankin Stadium. But it will still be a challenge to pull off the Band-A-Rama as it has been for the parade.
“We're still in the planning stages,” said Nelson as far as the Band-A-Rama is concerned. As with the parade, Nelson said when it comes to the Band-Rama “health and safety considerations in play” will dictate how the event is held. “Right now the No. 1 priority is safety as it is with everything.”
Nelson said a final decision on how the Band-A-Rama can take place will be made about a week before it would be held on November 11.
But health and safety concerns aren't the only challenge in putting on the event. It has also been a challenge this year for area school bands when it comes to being able to practice and that has to be considered as well when putting on the event, Nelson said.
In the Band-A-Rama, school bands from all over the area perform en masse at Rankin Stadium. “We want to put on a quality product on the field we can be proud of,” Nelson said.
California Department of Public Heath guidelines have made it difficult for bands to practice indoors. While bands are allowed to practice outdoors, they're not allowed to practice indoors unless they maintain six foot social distancing, which is difficult for large-sized bands. And those who play brass instruments must also use bell covers when practicing indoors.
“It's been a challenge,” said Nelson about how difficult it's been for bands to be able to practice. “I really feel for our musicians and the teachers. They've done a great job in difficult times.”
But in the end, Nelson said he believes the Band-A-Rama will take place. “The intention is to make sure for this year that we do put it on,” he said. “It might be slightly different than in previous years but I think we'll be there.”