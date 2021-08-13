Porterville's new library could have, well, could have everything.
First and foremost it will have a tribute to the two fallen firefighters who battled the blaze that destroyed the Porterville Public Library on February 18, 2020.
The needs assessment covering the new library that will take years to develop and will replace the destroyed library was presented at the Porterville Library Facility Planning Committee meeting on Thursday. The needs assessment will also be reviewed by the Porterville City Council on Tuesday.
Penny Hummel, a library consultant from Portland, and Carson Block, who consulted on the technology to be featured in the new library, presented the needs assessment to the library facility committee committee on Thursday.
Community input for the needs assessment was received from 10 focus groups consisting of 69 people and from a survey in which more than 1,700 people participated.
First and foremost the community wants to make sure the new library includes a memorial to honor Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who died battling the blaze.
A 2009 study done by the City of Porterville concluded a new library would need to be 48,000 square feet. Hummel said it's recommended a library be .5 to 1 square foot per population.
Porterville's population is projected to be 90,000 people in 2030 meaning a minimum recommended size for the new library would be 45,000 square feet.
But Hummel said the focus on the needs assessment wasn't on the square footage but what the library features and the needs assessment was done to be as efficient as possible when it comes to what the library will feature. With that in mind the needs assessment calls for a new library that's 39,600 square feet.
And the library can still be larger. And the library won't just be an indoor facility, but will have outdoor features as well. That was stressed by the community as it wanted a library that just didn't provide indoor activities by outdoor activities as well.
The community would like to see the new library have an outdoor playground. Among the other features would be a garden, possibly a community garden.
And based on everything that could go into a 39,600 square foot library, efficiency was a theme of the needs assessment as the library would include plenty of amenities and various-sized meeting places and rooms.
The needs assessment includes a conference room that could be divided into three rooms. As one room it could fit 150 people or 50 people each as three rooms. And that room could also always be made larger.
The community also stressed more seating is needed in the new library. The new library would include lounge seating and tables that could seat 1 to four people. It would also include numerous rooms with space for anywhere from 1 to 12 people.
The community also stated along with the library being a quiet place, it would also have to be a place in which there could be noise with activities. But it was also stressed the library needs to include quite space.
The library would include different places for groups such as families, children and teens. Unique features younger people would like to see include a library cafe with seating for 12. And with a fairly large emphasis on culinary education in the community, a teaching kitchen would be included as well.
There would also be “maker spaces” in which people could make their own projects that would range from simple to photography, audio and visual.
There of course would be an emphasis on technology with an effort to fill the gap of the digital divide for those who don't have access to technology. But there's also going to be a technology free zone.
The library would also reflect the diversity and culture of the community from agricultural education to providing for the Spanish speaking culture.