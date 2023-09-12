Almost 900 students from Tulare and Kings Counties will participate in Trades Day to be held from 9 a.m. To noon Thursday, September 28 at the Porterville Fairgrounds.
The Construction Industry Education Foundation, a non-profit construction education program, has partnered with the Tulare County Office of Education and the Porterville Unified School District to hold the event. Students from 25 high schools will participate in the latest construction and trades workforce development program.
There will be more than 40 local companies, including event sponsor Avitre Civil Contractors, who will participate in the program. During the event high school students will gain hands-on experience at different exhibits across the fairgrounds, including bolting up steel on mock-ups, constructing brick walls, tiling American Flags, welding, using a screw gun on drywall and operating diggers all while connecting with local industry professionals and gaining valuable workforce experiences.