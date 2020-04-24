There is definitely a great deal of support for a local man’s petition to provide additional help for essential workers.
Najaka Carter, a local forklift and machine operator, began a petition calling for essential workers to receive the same extra $600 a week those in California who have been laid off due to the coronavirus are now eligible for.
Those in the state who have been laid off due to the coronavirus are eligible to receive an additional $600 a week above their normal unemployment insurance benefits.
As of Thursday morning, Carter’s petition has received more than 245,000 signatures. In less than a day from 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, the petition received nearly 100,000 signatures.
When Carter started the petition he said he was originally hoping for just a few hundred signatures.
Carter’s petition states: “Take initiative to compensate the ones still working and at risk with the same extra $600 that the unemployed are receiving. This petition is for all healthcare, first responders, grocery, agricultural/food workers, farmers, field workers and construction. We should be paid from the time this epidemic began because when some were laid off we stayed at work at risk and risking the health of ourselves as well as our families.”
The petition notes those who have been laid of received the $1,200 stimulus check from the stimulus package, unemployment insurance and an additional $600 a week. The petition also notes while essential workers received the $1,200 stimulus check and their normal wages, they’re not receiving the the additional $600 a week.
The petition states essential works should receive an additional $600 a week as hazardous pay. The petition notes not all companies have been able to provide essential workers additional compensation and those workers aren’t receiving the additional $600 those who have been laid off are receiving.
The petition noted not all companies are providing hazardous pay or some
“I’m an essential worker in grocery retail and I think it would be fair,” stated one person who signed the petition. “I know people who were laid off due to covid19 who are making more than I am weekly.”
“I am an essential worker in environmental services and infection control in healthcare. We have lost all staff and those of us that stay and continue to work, are not even receiving hazardous pay. Our jobs are essential but so are OUR LIVES,” stated another person who signed the petition.
Carter said the goal of his petition was to make sure essential workers’ voices were heard and that would lead to action. Based on the number of signatures, the petition is definitely making sure essential workers’ voices are being heard.
To sign the petition go here: https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/essential-workers-getting-600-hazardous-pay?share