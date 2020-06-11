The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency released the most up to dat numbers for positive COVID-19 cases in the county Wednesday morning. Here’s how the numbers broke down for Tulare County. The agency reported 2,432 total positive cases as of Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.
According to the agency’s map, provided on their website, the Porterville area currently has 227 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The official tally for Lindsay is 137. There have been 417 cases in Dinuba and 354 cases in Tulare. There have been 96 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, five cases in foothill/mountain communities, 82 cases in Farmersville, 28 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 23 cases in Ivanhoe, 13 cases in Traver, 20 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove. Visalia has roughly 800 cases.
Thirty-four cases were reported as travel-related, 1,192 cases were due to person-to-person contact and 1,206 cases are under investigation.
There have been 229 cases ages 0-17, 330 cases ages 18-25, 584 cases ages 26-40, 803 cases ages 41-64 and 486 cases ages 65 and older.
The number of those who are in self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials remained the same at 994.
The agency reported 1,602 recoveries and 96 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released current numbers for the United States and the number of total cases is nearing 2 million. 1,973,797 confirmed cases have been reported, which is an increase of 17,376 new cases from Tuesday. The total deaths from COVID-19 across the nation is 112,133, which is an increase of 950 deaths from Tuesday.