In early October, the facility was identified as having a COVID outbreak. Through rapid antigen testing of inmates and staff, as well as PCR testing, the outbreak was narrowed down to a particular housing module at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility, TCSO stated.
During the initial testing, 37 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Seven of them were fully vaccinated. Only a few of those who tested positives showed symptoms. No TCSO staff members tested positive at the facility.
The module was kept on lockdown and the inmates were quarantined. Additional contact tracing, medical surveillance and screening followed. On day seven and day 14, PCR testing revealed an additional 38 inmates in the module were positive for COVID. Of the 38, seven were fully vaccinated. One inmate was hospitalized for further treatment, but has since made a full recovery and returned to the facility.
“Thanks to Sheriff (Mike) Boudreaux’s stringent COVID prevention measures, in conjunction with CDC guidelines and recommendations from the County’s Public Health Doctor, we are pleased to announce a 97 percent recovery rate within this housing module.”
TCSO added it’s anticipated 100 percent recovery will be reached by Sunday.
At the request of Boudreaux, a state COViD strike team helped conduct mass testing of all inmates within all three county jail facilities. An additional 1,175 inmates were tested and 23 tested positive. Two were fully vaccinated and most didn’t show symptoms.
The recovery rates for these remaining inmates is at nearly 90 percent, with 100 percent recovery expected by next week. In total, four modules were placed on lockdown to allow inmates to quarantine. Two of those modules have opened back up.
To date, there have been no new cases identified and there have been no deaths in-custody due to COVID-19.