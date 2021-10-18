A nearby resident helped apprehend a robbery suspect in Porterville on Sunday.
Roberto Aguirre, 44 of Porterville was arrested.
At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence in the 200 Block of North Larson Street regarding the report of a physical altercation. After their arrival on scene, Officers determined Aguirre had approached a citizen with a metal pole and demanded she step away from her vehicle.
Aguirre proceeded to take the victim’s car key by use of fear. A nearby resident observed the incident and intervened, physically restraining Aguirre until Officers arrived on scene.
Aguirre was arrested at the scene for robbery and two outstanding felony arrest warrants. Aguirre was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Detention Facility where he's being held in lieu of $210,000 bail.