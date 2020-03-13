The Porterville Recorder is now taking orders for its book A Place Called Home, a followup to its A Place Called Home section that appeared recently in The Recorder.
Much of the material featured in this year’s A Place Called Home section will again be featured in the upcoming book A Place Called Home. There will also be bonus material in the book not featured in the section.
The book A Place Called Home will also includes a section chronicling the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library on February 18. Porterville City Firefighters Ray Figueroa and Patrick Jones died battling the fire. The section will chronicle the events surrounding the fire and the deaths of Jones and Figueroa and will also focus on Firefighters and the library.
The book A Place Called Home costs $25.99. You can purchase a combination of last year’s A Place Called Home book and this year’s for $39.99. Pre-order forms can be picked up at the Recorder office, 115 E. Oak or by contacting Recorder Director of Operations Josie Chapman, jchapman@portervillerecorder.com or 784-5000, extension 1061.
The book will come out in early April.