The Local Initiatives Navigation Center, LINC, is now accepted donations for its annual Winter Coat Giveaway.
Items that are needed include new and gently use coats of all sizes, especially heavy winter coats, socks, sleeping bags, gloves, beanies, and rain ponchos are among the items needed.
Hygiene kits are also being created to distribute to individuals experiencing homelessness at the Winter Coat Giveaway to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. November 2 at the Porterville Wellness Center, 140 S. C Street. Items needed for hygiene kits that are also distributed year-round include back packs, socks, toothbrush, travel size toothpaste, dental floss, bar soap, bar soap holder, travel size shampoo, travel size conditioner, travel size hand sanitizer, travel size lotion, travel size sunscreen, femine hygiene products, chap stick and a comb and brush. Other items needed include reading glasses, toilet paper and first aid kit.
Locations to drop off items are: Grand Avenue Methodist Church, 776 W. Grand; Porterville Chamber of Commerce, 93 N. Main; the temporary Porterville Library adjacent to Grocery Outlet; City Hall; and First United Methodist Church, 344 E. Morton. The deadline to collect items for the winter coat drive is October 14.
In addition a drive-thru fundraising dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. October 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 764 W. Henderson. Those coming to the drive-thru dinner need to enter off of Henderson and exit off of Indiana.
The drive-thru dinner will benefit the Navigation Center, which is a project of the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance. Cost for the dinner is $15 which includes chile verde, rice, beans, coleslaw and a roll.
To purchase tickets, contact LINC Budge Sub-Committee Chair Christina Tank, 559-782-7460 or housing@ci.porterville.ca.us A limited amount of tickets will be available at the drive-thru. Donations of gently used coats will also be accepted at the drive-thru for the Winter Coat Giveaway.
Monetary donations are also accepted year-round. All donations are tax deductible. Monetary donations can be mailed to Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance attn: Porterville LINC Committee, P.O. Box 1742, Visalia 93291. For more information contact Tank.
As the housing crisis in the U.S. continues to worsen, more and more individuals and families are faced with financial instability and homelessness. More than 326,000 people are homeless every single night in the U.S., according to a 2021 study by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In the most recent Point in Time Count, there were 212 individuals were experiencing homelessness in Porterville. The Porterville Welcome Center partners with the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance to help bring solutions to the local community in addressing homelessness.
Since September 15, 2020, they have served an unduplicated number of 2,165 individuals through various onsite programs and services, 622 of which have been in the last year.
With the help of the community the following items were donated during the 2021 Winter Coat Giveaway: 88 new coats, 81, sleeping bags, 89 pairs of socks, 86 beanies, 55 pairs of gloves and 56 blankets.
The Navigation Center holds bi-weekly events at the Porterville Welcome Center that serves as a one-stop location to provide the homeless with housing assistance, veterans assistance, mental health services, Social Security services, state ID, alchohol/drug services, haircuts, bike repairs and pet service.