Although the Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival activities and parade scheduled for April 4 has been canceled, a grand marshal has still be named.
Lindsay Police Officer Adriana Nave has been named as OBF Grand Marshal. “The name Officer Nave is a very familiar name here in the beautiful town of Lindsay,” the Lindsay OBF organization stated. “Officer Adriana Nave has done a lot for her community and is the face of the Lindsay Police Department.
“If she is not patrolling the streets of Lindsay, then she is helping out the children and the staff as her role as the School Resource Officer. If you’re ever at the Wellness Center at 6 a.m., you’ll run into her.. Adriana’s favorite thing about Lindsay is the community and getting involved. She loves the people and the traditions that surround Lindsay.”
Nave said one of her favorite memories of the Orange Blossom Festival is when she, her sister Karina and brother Juanito were finally old enough to go to the festival without their parents and they ate whatever they wanted until their stomachs started to hurt.
Nave is the wife of Lindsay Police Lieutenant Nicholas Nave and the mother to Gabriel, Evan, Isabella and Camila.
“You can see Adriana getting involved in our community events, whether it is with a city sponsored event, Lindsay Chamber of Commerce, or anything she can help out with,” the Lindsay OBF organization stated.
Among the events Nave participates in includes the OBF Festival, the Lindsay Police Department Santa Night, the Lindsay Rib Cook Off and the public safety National Night Out. She also participates in the Lindsay Chapter Helping One Woman.
She says she loves Lindsay because it comes together as a community. ““We may not have much, but we are always willing to give a little bit and do what we can to help someone in need,” she said.
Car seat safety is her passion and a huge part of her family’s life. They have partnered up with Valley Children’s Hospital to bring Car Seat Safety to the community.
“Growing up in Lindsay has made me who I am.,” Nave said. “It wasn’t always easy and I learned a lot of lessons...the hard way! I hope that sharing my experiences makes an impact.
“I love that I live and work in my hometown and I will continue to try to make a difference every day. I really do want to make the world a better place.”
As of Tuesday morning, two OBF Festival events were still scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 28.
The Ono City Sister Program Teriyaki Dinner is still scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Lindsay Wellness Center. Tickets are $10.
The coronation of Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival Queen Carina Morales is still scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at Lindsay First Presbyterian Church, 351 E. Hermosa.
For more information, vist lindsayorangeblossom.org.