The nation's two top — and most well-known doctors — talked about their concern with the Central Valley over the last couple of days when it comes to battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Deborah Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, outlined concerns about some areas of the country, including the Central Valley, on Wednesday in a private phone call, according to a recording of the call obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.
The White House coronavirus task force has provided a warning about an increase in test positivity rates in nine cities and the Central Valley this week.
Birx outlined her concerns in a private phone call with state and local officials on Wednesday
"We are concerned that both Baltimore and Atlanta remain at a very high level," Birx said on the call. "Kansas City, Portland, Omaha, of course what we talked about in the Central Valley."
Birx said, Nebraska and California have moved into the red category with the highest amount of positive test rates. Red areas are areas with a positive test rate of 10 percent or more.
On that private call, Birx said there's concern about “a spreading epidemic in California into the Central Valley.”
Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz reported at the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting Tulare County had a positive test rate of 13.9 percent, but that rate could actually be a little higher because of an error in the state's reporting system. The rate did come down from 16.7 percent.
The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, agreed with Birx's assessment during an interview on CNN Thursday.
“It's a clear indicator you're getting an uptick in cases,” said Fauci in the CNN interview about positive test rates.
He said positive test rates are an indicator of an increase in cases, then hospitalization, then deaths. “It's a pretty good predictor,” he said.
Fauci also said people taking such actions as wearing face coverings, social distancing and avoiding large social gatherings can prevent a huge increase in cases. “These simple kinds of things can actually prevent an uptick from becoming a surge,” he said.
The CNN interview with Fauci can be viewed here: https://www.cnn.com/videos/health/2020/08/06/dr-anthony-fauci-birx-warning-trouble-ahead-newday-vpx.cnn