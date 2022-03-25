Rexford 1 Solar is almost complete. Now the developer of the nation's largest solar farm in the Ducor-Terra Bella area is ready to move forward with Rexford 2.
8 Minute Solar which is developing the nation's largest solar farm right here in Tulare County is ready to move forward with Rexford 2, which will be located near Ducor. Rexford 1, which is nearly complete will generate 700 megawatts of electricity with another 700 megawatts of battery storage on a little more than 3,600 acres. Rexford 1 is expected to begin operation any time this spring.
Now 8 Minute Solar is ready to move ahead with Rexford 2, which will provide an additional 500 megawatts of electricity and another 500 megawatts of storage on 1,200 more acres for a total of 1,200 megawatts of electricity and 1,200 megawatts of storage to be provided by the sprawling solar farm that's spread out over 13 miles in the Ducor-Terra Bella area. It's hoped the entire solar farm will be completely operational sometime in 2023.
Rexford 2 is located near Ducor west of Highway 65 and will be generally located north of Avenue 56, east of Road 200, south of Avenue 75 and west of Road 224.
The Tulare County Resource Management Agency has scheduled a scoping meeting concerning the California Environmental Act when it comes to the project to be held at 1:30 p.m. March 31 in conference room F of the Tulare County Resource Management Agency.
Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend recently said on Kent Hopper's Hopper in the Morning Podcast the project will in effect make Tulare County a next exporter of electricity from just the entire Rexford Solar Farm. He told Hopper the project will generate a little more than enough power for all of Tulare County.
Electricity from the project actually isn't really for Tulare County. The electricity generated will primarily provide power for 370,000 Southern California residents. But the project will effectively enable Tulare County to produce more power than it uses.