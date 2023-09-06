The annual National Public Lands Day at Success Lake will be held on Saturday, September 23.
Hundreds of thousands of people throughout the nation take part in the National Environmental Education Foundation's National Public Lands Day. National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands.
Volunteers will again gather to do clean-up and maintenance work at Success Lake. There will also be informational booths at the event. Volunteers will be provided with a free lunch, chances to win door prizes and an NPLD T-shirt.
One night of free camping is available for volunteer groups interested in staying the night before. For more information call 559-784-0215.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the event will be from 8 to noon. The event will take place at Success Lake's Tule Recreation Area. Those who have any questions or would like to sign up can call 784-0215.