Unused and expired medications can be disposed of on Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Unused and expired medications can be discarded from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 23 at the South County Detention Facility, 1960 W. Scranton.
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue and can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Most of the teenagers who abuse prescription drugs get them from family and friends and their home medicine cabinet.
Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. This take-back program is the best way to dispose of old drugs. For more info, go to https://takebackday.dea.gov/ or call TCSO, (559) 802-9412.