Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks is announcing additional modifications to operations in response to guidance from the Tulare County Department of Public Health. The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is their number one priority. The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective immediately, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will be closed to all park visitors until further notice. California Highway 180 will remain open for pass-through traffic to access Giant Sequoia National Monument and private property. All other roads and parking facilities are temporarily closed.
Additional notifications will be given to the public when the parks resume full operations. Updates will be provided on their website, www.nps.gov/seki, and social media channels.
“We encourage visitors to use a variety of available tools and resources in preparation for future visits and to enjoy the parks from afar,” read a press release that was sent out on Wednesday morning “The official Sequoia and Kings Canyon app is available for free and can be downloaded by searching for “NPS Sequoia and Kings” in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Our park website www.nps.gov/seki allows you to download the park newspaper, plan a trip, enjoy snowy vistas from our webcam, explore natural soundscapes across the elevations of these parks, and browse our photo gallery. If you’d like to speak with a park ranger to help you with future trip-planning or request park information by mail, call our main park line 559-565-3341 (dial 0) during business hours.”
For information about Sequoia Parks Conservancy services including Pear Lake Ski Hut and Crystal Cave please visit www.sequoiaparksconservancy.org. For information about lodging, restaurants, and markets managed by Delaware North Companies please visitwww.visitsequoia.com.