Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. As of Tuesday, March 17, Foothills and Kings Canyon visitor centers, Giant Forest Museum and the parks’ Wilderness Office are closed until further notice. Pear Lake Ski Hut which is managed by our park partner Sequoia Parks Conservancy will be closing effective Wednesday, March 18. All lodging and dining facilities managed by Delaware North Companies (DNC) will close effective Wednesday, March 18 through April 1. Markets in Lodgepole and Grant Grove also managed by DNC will remain open with shortened hours of noon-5 p.m. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, outdoor spaces including trails and campgrounds will remain open to provide healthy options for the public.
We encourage visitors to use a variety of available tools and resources in preparation for future visits and to enjoy the parks from afar. The official Sequoia & Kings Canyon app is available for free and works even away from cell service. Download the free app by searching for “NPS Sequoia & Kings” in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. This interactive guide will help you with navigation, guided tours, accessibility features and wheelchair-accessible sites. Our park website www.nps.gov/seki allows you to download the park newspaper, plan a trip, enjoy snowy vistas from our webcam, explore natural soundscapes across the elevations of these parks, and browse our photo gallery. If you’d like to speak with a park ranger to help you with future trip-planning or request park information by mail, call our main park line 559-565-3341 (dial 0) during business hours. If you plan on driving to the parks in the next few days please call our main park line 559-565-3341 (dial 1, then 1) for weather-related road closures, tire chain restrictions and current conditions. This information is updated daily and as conditions change.
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Sequoia and Kings Canyon is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.
For information about Pear Lake Ski Hut, Crystal Cave and other Sequoia Parks Conservancy services please visit www.sequoiaparksconservancy.org. For information about lodging, restaurants, and markets managed by DNC please visit www.visitsequoia.com.