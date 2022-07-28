The Porterville Police Department is again hosting its annual National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 at Veterans Park.
There will be numerous booths and attractions featuring local first responders and health professionals from various agencies. Local first responders will also give presentations demonstrating some of the things they do and community members will also be able to participate in some of the local first responder activities in an interactive way.
There will also be family activities, local community booths, activities for children and PPD also promises there will be new surprises.
National Night Out events are held across the country to enhance the relationship between community members and law enforcement and also to build a sense of community.