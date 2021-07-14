The night in which the Porterville Police Department works to strengthen its bond with the community is coming up again.
Porterville Police will hold its National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. August 3 at Veterans Park. The family friendly event is free to the public.
The event will feature family activities, free food, music and information on Neighborhood Watch programs. There will also be drawings in which prizes donated by local businesses will be given away.
National Night Out is held every year on the first Tuesday in August throughout the country to promote partnerships between communities and their law enforcement.
Along with promoting better relationships between neighborhoods, families and the police, National Night Out also gives the police a chance to build a strong relationship with the community's youth.
Porterville Police Lieutenant Rose Gurule, who's spearheading the event, said the department has a good relationship with the community and wants to keep it that way.
“We do have a strong relationship with our community right now,” she said. “We just want to keep it that way and continue to build on that bond.”
About National Night Out, Gurule added, “It brings a bond with the police department and the community. We get to have that bond with the public.”
She also said National Night Out gives police the chance when interacting with the community to “listen to their concerns.”
In addition, National Night Out is the department's way of “contributing back to the community.”
“And just have fun,” added Gurule on what the event is about, saying it's “a good, safe event.”
Among those who will be speaking at the event include State Assemblyman Devon Mathis, whose district includes Porterville.
For more information about National Night Out, visit http://natw.org.