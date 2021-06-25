The National Interagency Fire Center announced on Tuesday the National Preparedness Level has been raised to Level 4.
It's only the fourth time in the last 20 years the level has reached level 4 in June. The other previous years were 2002, 2008 and 2012. Since 1990 this is also the second earliest year ever in which Level 4 has been reached.
Level 4 is reached when three or more geographic areas are experiencing large, complex fires requiring IMTS, specialized teams of experienced, interagency wildland fire personnel who manage large, complex wildfires. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Wednesday there were 44 active fires across the country.
The National Interagency Fire Center stated due to a significant increase in fire activity in multiple geographic areas, as well as increased competition for shared resources, level 4 was declared. When level 4 is declared 60 percent of the country's IMTs and wildland firefighting personnel are committed to wildfires.
There are five levels of National Preparedness with level 5 being the highest level. At level 5, several geographic areas are experiencing large, complex wildfires, which have the potential to exhaust national wildland firefighting resources.
At least 80 percent of the country’s IMTs and wildland firefighting personnel are committed to wildfires at level 5. At level 5, all fire-qualified federal employees become available for wildfire response.