All local musicians are invited by the Porterville College Music Department to join the PC Orchestra and Band for the upcoming fall semester.
Local musicians are also encouraged to continue to be members of the PC Orchestra and Band past the fall semester.
During the upcoming fall semester, PC is combining individual classes to create on large ensemble. As the ensemble grows, PC looks to expand its concert programming and ensemble offerings. Extensive safety measures have been put into place and will continue with high standards to ensure the safety of all participants.
During the week of July 26-29, PC hosted a series of summer camps including both an orchestra and band camp. At the string camp track, under the direction of Dr. Tianna Heppner Smith, participants played a variety of music. Everything from the classics of Bach and Beethoven to contemporary and popular music of The Beatles’ and beyond.
“It was an incredible week of meeting new faces, learning and developing new abilities and most importantly, making music in a group,” Smith said.
This fall band and orchestra will continue as a combined class. All community members who play an instrument are welcome to join the class.
The class is open to all ability levels from high school to adult. The rehearsal schedule is set from 6 to 7:45 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday to give students who attend classes and community members who work a chance to participate.
Participants don't need to be seeking a degree to participate. PC does have an AA-T degree in music for those looking to pursue a degree. Those interested can contact the music department for further details about the degree.
High school students do have the ability to work on (and complete) their AA degree while in high school. “It’s an amazing opportunity, especially for students who do not have a music program at their current school,” Smith said.
In addition, those who have always wanted to learn how to play a string instrument (violin, viola, cello or bass), but not had the ability previously, there will also be a smaller ensemble for new students.
“We want to give as many people as possible the chance to learn a musical instrument,” Heppner Smith said. PC owns several quality instruments for members of the ensemble to check out for the term.
For more information, including on how to register, contact Smith at Tianna.heppner@portervillecollege.edu.
Smith currently performs in Lady Gaga’s Orchestra, and frequently performs with the Santa Barbara String Quartet and the Fresno Philharmonic.