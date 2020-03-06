Porterville and surrounding local middle schools and Rockford Elementary bands performed on Thursday for the Central Section of the annual California Music Educators Association (CMEA) Festival at the Buck Shaffer Theater inside Porterville Memorial Auditorium.
Porterville has a famous tradition of band music, and the school bands delivered strong performances during their nine 25 minute performances.
Announcers Jose Vazquez and Nichole Martinez introduced each school band, the band director and the music they would be playing.
Parents, grandparents, and students dropped by the theater to hear the bands and support their friends of family members throughout the day.
And the band students were really pleased to see their parents and family members attend the performances.
Burton Middle School and Strathmore Middle School Bands received Superior ratings, the highest rating available.
The judges awarded the bands from Rockford Elementary, Summit Charter Intermediate Academy, Sequoia Middle School, and Pioneer Middle School an Excellent rating, the next highest rating to Superior.
So the six bands from the Porterville Unified and Burton School Districts, as well as Rockford Elementary received two of the highest designated band awards of excellent and superior.
The bands performed for four judges and were rated on the performance of their music selections, not in competition with one another, and one judge judged students on their sight reading afterwards.
The festival is regarded by music directors as one of the most important musical events of the year, and performances at the event serve as a barometer for band programs.
Porterville Panther Band director Clark Keele was the host and coordinator for the event.
Local area schools consistently perform well, in keeping with the Buck Shaffer legacy and the Panther Band has earned a unanimous Superior rating under the direction of Keele, continuing decades of excellence.
Most of the bands played three selections to show off the musicians’ virtuosity. Band director Snider Hendrickson, from Rockford Elementary talked about how the band’s ability would be shown by playing: “Above and Beyond” by James Swearingen,“Chrysalis” by Mike Story, and “Talons of Fire” by Larry Clark and Sandy Feldstein.
Both Jack Amaral, Band Director from Burton Middle School, and Hendrickson agree, they both said the CMEA is the high point of the year for most of the bands here in the area and the students and band directors work hard to prepare for the performance.
Hendrickson said the CMEA brought out the best in the Rockford band, and it’s also the first year Rockford participated in the Sight Reading Clinic afterwards, which they looked forward to.
“The thing that stands out in my mind about Rockford is that we are an elementary school so I teach these same band members from the time they are in the 4th grade until they graduate 8th grade,” Hendrickson said. “That is something a lot of band directors don’t have the opportunity to do. I get to know these kids very well after having worked with them for 5 years by the time they graduate.
“Rockford takes great pride in our marching band, drumline and auxiliary as well. We try to give our students at Rockford a taste of all kinds of music throughout the year so they will develop a love for music that will last them a lifetime. Music is said to be the universal language because no matter where you go you hear it. Music is loved and appreciated by everyone around the world.”
Diane Gonzales and Alexis Franklin attended the CMEA Festival to watch Elle Franklin, Alexis daughter, and Gonzales granddaughter, who’s the Drum Major for the Burton Middle School Band.
The band sounded Superior, playing Above and Beyond, a fanfare, Song of Hope, written after 9/11, and Awake the Iron.
Alexis said former Panther Band director Jim Kusserow recently visited the Burton Band, much to the delight of Amaral. Kusserow watched and supported the band and offered some constructive criticism, and said it needed to stick together like “gummies,” Alexis said.
Strathmore Middle School Band, was one of the largest bands, and it played a march called Activity, The Sugar Creek Overture, and Attack of the Cyclops, said band director George Baker. The band gave a tight performance, leading the judges to give it a Superior rating.
The festival continues today with the high school bands performing at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium. The Strathmore Spartan Band is scheduled to begin the day with its performance at 8 a.m.
Other local bands scheduled to perform include: Harmony Magnet Academy Symphony Orchestra, 9:30 a.m.; Summit Charter Collegiate Academy, 11:30; Monache Marauder Band, noon; Granite Hills, 1:30 p.m.; and the Porterville Panther Band, 4.