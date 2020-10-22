With All Hallow's Eve right around the corner, next Saturday to be exact, the Porterville Historical Museum will be hosting an outside spooky spirited event this Saturday at the museum's location on D Street. His is the first and only Halloween-themed event the museum will be hosting this year.
The event, called Momento Mori, will feature Dallas Pattee as the guest speaker. The event is called Momento Mori because Pattee will be giving a lecture about death in the 1900's and the mounring rituals held for those who passed in the early 1900's.. Usually, Pattee roams local cemeteries and teaches people about historical grave sites, but because of COVID-19, Pattee cannot host her historical grave walks, and will instead be giving a lecture at the museum on Saturday. She will be displaying some artifacts she has as well.
A large attraction for Saturday's event at the museum will be the debut of a horse-drawn hearse. After receiving the hearse as a donation, the museum has been keeping it under lock and key. The hearse will be on display for those who attend the Momento Mori event on Saturday.
This event will begin at 4 p.m. A donation of $10 can be made a the door. Masks are required and seating will be provided. Additional space will be available for those who wish to bring their own lawn chairs. This event will be held outside.
The Porterville Historical Museum also has a GoFundMe account to help generate funds for fire proof cabinets and to scan all of their historical photos into a digital format. To contribute to the museum's GoFundMe, please visit https://gf.me/u/ywjc6s