The Porterville Historical Museum will feature its Porterville Library exhibit beginning on Thursday, March 19.
The library’s past, present and future will be featured along with the history of the public reading area in Porterville. The history of Porterville’s reading area, how it was started, what it has survived and its future will be covered.
Also covered in the exhibit will be the library’s connection to Andrew Carnegie.
The library’s hours are 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for students and free for children 5 and under.