Joan Murdock was the Best of Show winner in the Porterville Art Association annual Judge Art Show.
Murdock created her mixed media fabric artist for her friend Becki Eaton. Murdock created the unique art piece using an antique tea cup and saucer that was gifted to her by Eaton.
Murdock titled it “Time Together in the Gallery” because she and Eaton spend much time together volunteering time at the gallery. The art piece is distinctively decorated with tiny trinkets to resemble hobbies these two friends share.
It's decorated with miniature handmade and hand painted paintings, paint brushes, paint tubes of paints, easel, sketchbooks, fairy doll, glass of water, table, and portable stool. In one direction it measures six inches, in another direction it measures eight inches.
On the bottom reads the special message To Becki Wonderful Times Together, Joan 2020. Murdock hand painted two tiny canvases of Chinese Brush that represent an art class Eaton takes with Joy Harvey. She also hand painted two tiny canvases of pastel art.
“As a child I loved to draw and paint, which sometimes got me into trouble when I would sometimes illustrate my homework papers,” Murdock said. “As years go by being creative was always with me wherever I traveled.”
Murdock also creates dollhouse miniatures. October is national miniature month. While in Porterville Murdock acquired a small kiln to fire the small porcelain doll parts.
Murdock taught classes in a miniature shop in Visalia for about four years and eventually joined the Porterville Doll Club. Murdock has also been a Porterville Art Association member for five years.
Murdock has been working with miniatures for more than 37 years. She spends up to eight hours making tiny dolls with moveable arms and legs.
Murdock’s winning art piece “Time Together in the Gallery” is displayed at the Porterville Art Association, 151 North Main Street. Other winners in the PAA Judge Art Show were;
Acrylic: 1st, Chief Sequoia, Joy Collier: 2nd Contemplation, Andrea Culver: 3rd Sunflower Bumblebee, Veronica Slobodnik: HM Persimmon, Andrea Culver: HM Old Barn at Sunrise, Pam Bourne. Chinese Brush Painting: 1st, Coastal Redwood, Debbie Hutchinson: 2nd, Chinese Horse, Bette Hauert: 3rd, Red Crowned Crane, Joy Harvey: HM Orchids, Becki Eaton, HM Strutting My Stuff, Joy Harvey, HM Itsy Bitsy Spider, Debbie Hutchinson. Graphics: 1st, The Journey, Debbie Hutchinson: 2nd, First Fruits, Debbie Hutchinson: 3rd.
Water Pitcher: HM Clint Eastwood, Nat Briones. Mixed Media: 1st, Time Together in the Gallery, Joan Murdock: Plum Blossom Profusion, Merrily Davies: 3rd, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Linda Hinojosa. Oil Painting: 1ST Bishop Creek, Linda Dickey: 2nd In for Repair, Manuel Abad. Pastels: 1st, At River Ridge, Jeannie Warner; Shadow Play, Bethany Phillips, Black Throated Magpie, Andrea Culver. Photography: 1st, Shed Some Light on It, Dennis Johnston: 2nd, Almond Blossoms, Debbie Hutchinson, 3rd, Out of Gas, Debbie Hutchinson: HM Convict Lake, Dennis Johnston. Sculpture: 1st, Western Bench, Courtney Gillespie: 2nd, Nautilus, Bill Warner. Watercolors: 1st, Bristlecone Pine, Gene Price: 2nd Imitation Acrylic Pour, Peggy Woods: 3rd, Clipper Gap Pond, Linda Hengst: HM Floral Pop of Color, Peggy Woods. Juror, Kasey Fansett, Three Rivers Artist and teacher.