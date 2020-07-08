Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward has announced criminal charges against Visalia man Bryan Buhl, 42, for a vehicle crash on July 2, that took the life of a motorcyclist.
Buhl is charged with second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, driving under the influence over .08 percent BAC causing injury, misdemeanor driving when privilege suspended with prior convictions, and misdemeanor unlawful vehicle operation (vehicle not equipped with functioning interlock device). Several counts are enhanced with special allegations of causing great bodily injury and possessing prior convictions.
In 2020, the Office of the District Attorney has now filed six DUI murder cases based on the defendant’s prior knowledge of the dangerousness of such conduct. This equals the combined total of such filings from 2018 and 2019.
“There are too many options that exist today to get home safe than to drive impaired. Not driving while drunk or buzzed is always the right choice. Please, be safe,” Ward said.
If convicted, Buhl faces life in prison.